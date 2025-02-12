Yakima County Re-Highlights 2023 Cold-Case Murder Near Mabton

It's been nearly a year-and-a-half since the Yakima County Sheriff's Office got a call about a man who was found dead near Mabton. Now, they're seeking any new possible leads from the public.

The case has gone cold

Around 8 AM on October 24 of 2023, Deputies were called to an area in the 1500 block of Bus Road just east of Mabton, and south of Grandview, where a person had found a deceased man in a ditch alongside the roadway.

Get our free mobile app

Following an autopsy, the YCSO says the Coroner ruled died as a result of violence, but did not specifically release what kind. He was also identified as 25-year-old Manuel Guzman-Gomez who was from Chiapas, Mexico.

His family was notified in Mexico, but few leads have emerged in the case. The YCSO is again asking the public if they have any information, even if they don't believe it's substantial, to report it by calling Detective Adrian Garcia at (509)574-2566 or email at adrian.garcia@co.yakima.wa.us.

All leads can be confidential.