Yakima Deputies Search for Fatal Hit-And-Run Driver, Killed a Teen

The incident occurred on October 4th. and now the Yakima County Sheriff's Office has released details about a fatl hit-and-run.

A teenage boy was struck on a rural road in the county

Around 10 PM, Yakima County Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Stover Road, the location is about a mile south of Sunnyside and 5 miles west of Grandview.

Officers were told by a witness who found a 17-year-old male lying in the road, unresponsive. The caller said they witnessed a vehicle striking the boy but not stopping.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed he had left a nearby residence and was walking alongside the road when he was hit.

The YCSO is seeking anyone who may been in the area, or might have information about the incident, they can report it by calling (|509)-574-2500. You can also report it online by clicking here for Yakima Crimestoppers.