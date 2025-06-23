Yakima County drug raid (YCSO) Yakima County drug raid (YCSO) loading...

A large quantity of drugs were taken off the streets in Yakima County this weekend.

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and other LE agencies were part of the raid

Thursday, June 19th the YCSO along with Yakama National Tribal Police, Toppenish Police, DEA, FBI, and Bureau of Indian Affairs agents conducted some operations in the county.

Agents were able to intercept what they said was 220 lbs. of meth, and 9 kilos of cocaine. The approximate street value was over $500,000. The meth was said to be worth $1,500 per lb, and the cocaine at $25,000 per kilo.

The YCSO did not say if any arrests were made, no other details were released.

