12-Year-Old in Yakima Hospital After Being Hit by Work Truck

Yakima Police said a 12-year-old was taken to an area hospital after the accident.

Youth crossing street in a legal crosswalk hit by a work truck

Around 6:44 AM, YPD says the chld was crossing at the intersection of South Fair ave. and East Maple Street, when a cabover work truck did not see them, and hit them.

YPD said the child was taken by ambulance to Multicare Yakima Hospital for treatment and evaluation for a possible head injury.

The truck had been southbound on Fair Ave. and the driver did not spot the child. The investigation continues, Police did not yet what, if any, charges will result from the accident.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities also pointed out during the school year, especially as the mornings continue to get darker, drivers need to pay close attention to children walking on their way to school, even if they are not near or in school zones.