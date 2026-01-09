Rollover Crash Kills Yakima-Area Man After Hitting Mailbox

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a fatal rollover crash.

The male driver veered off the Yakima Valley Highway

Around 11:23 PM on January 3rd, Yakima County Deputies and Yakima Fire and EMS were called to the 1400 block of the highway for a single-vehicle rollover.

Deputies and EMS found the vehicle upside down in a ditch. Apparently the driver, who was headed south, veered off the road, struck a mailbox, then rolled over, trapping the man inside.

Officials had been alerted by a 911 call, and found the man deceased inside the vehicle. He's now been identified as Juan Geraldo Garcia, from the Yakima area.

No other information has been released.