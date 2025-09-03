Walla Walla HS Cuts Ribbon on $15 Million New Stadium Complex

Walla Walla School District and other city officials cut the ribbon to officially open their new Blue Devils Stadium on Wednesday.

First time in 99 years, football, other sports have new home

The new stadium, which was approved by a Capital Levy in February of 2024, has a wide variety of amenities, and is located on the Walla Walla High campus. These include: (from the WWSD) A lot of other WWSD projects were included in the Levy

"Blue Devil Stadium – Elevated ADA-accessible bleachers, new restrooms and changing facilities, high-quality turf, and modern low-glare stadium lighting

Murr Sports Park – Lighting for varsity baseball and softball fields

Wa-Hi Tennis Courts – Replacement of aging courts with eight new competition-level courts, fencing, bleachers, and landscaping

Pioneer Middle School – Installation of an all-weather track

Garrison Middle School – Repairs to tennis courts and resurfacing of its track

JROTC Obstacle Course – New Raider course for student training and first responder exercises."

Some of these are projects at other locations, but also included the new school stadium. 58 percent of the community voted in favor of the upgrades. Borleske Stadium, the Blue Devils home the last 99 years for football, will still be utilized for Walla Walla Sweets and Whitman College baseball at that complex.