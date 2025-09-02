After 99 Years, Walla Walla HS Gets New Stadium

Some history in the making, a new field for Walla Walla HS sports.

Ribbon Cutting coming for new Wa-Hi stadium

Wednesday, Sept. 3rd at 10 AM, the ribbon cutting will take place at the new Blue Devil Stadium on the campus of Walla Walla HS.

The stadium is part of a major renovation bond passed by district voters, the public is invited to attend and see the new structure. It will house football, soccer, and other related sports.

Prior to the bond, WWHS played at Borleske Stadium, which was built and opened in 1926, meaning the facility was the home to Blue Devil football for 99 years.

Baseball and softball fields that were added on years later will still remain in use, the baseball by the Walla Walla Sweets and Whitman College baseball teams.

The new stadium will open its inaugural season of football this fall.