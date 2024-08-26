WSU Gets Grant for Important Livestock Vaccine Research

A worldwide virus that costs the livestock industry billions of dollars could possibly have a vaccine following WSU research.

The grant will help try to develop a vaccine

WSU reports the College of Veterinary Medicine will be studying how to create a vaccine for a tick-borne virus known as Anaplasma marginale.

The virus causes billions in losses worldwide, in the US alone, the annual cost to livestock is estimated at $300 million.

According to WSU:

"Anaplasma marginale, transmitted through tick bites, can cause severe anemia, illness, abortions, and even death in cattle.

Current vaccines are not approved for use in the U.S. and have notable drawbacks, including that they are not effective against all strains of the bacteria and the need to be maintained at low temperatures, which is impractical in many areas."

They hope to develop what is called a DNA vaccine, according to WSU researchers:

"The team plans to use a unique approach to develop a DNA vaccine, a type of vaccine that uses a small piece of DNA containing genes that code for specific proteins – or antigens – from pathogens like viruses or bacteria. When the DNA is introduced into the body, the cells take up the DNA and use it to produce the antigen, triggering an immune response."

WSU says this type of vaccine could also hold promise for application to other types of vaccines in the future.

