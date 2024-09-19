WSP Warns About New Carjacking ‘Technique’ Spreading Across WA

The Washington State Patrol is warning drivers about a new method being used by car thieves to steal vehicles.

It's a 'take off' on carjacking

Carjacking is one of the most violent means used by criminals to steal a vehicle, confronting a driver, sometimes yanking them out of their vehicle, even at gunpoint, and driving away.

Now, WSP says they're faking accidents. It's called "bump-jacking," It involves a driver hitting the back of your vehicle, usually not enough to cause significant damage, but enough to make you think you've been in a fender bender.

But when you stop and get out of your car, WSP says masked thieves confront the driver and occupants and steal the vehicle. According to KIRO-Seattle:

"The first incident happened just after midnight Monday morning. WSP received a report of an armed carjacking on the southbound lanes of I-5 near the South 320th exit.

It was reported that the victim’s vehicle was bumped from behind by a white SUV. Both vehicles pulled to the shoulder. Three suspects wearing ski masks exited the suspect vehicle and pointed guns at the victims. The three suspects stole the victim’s phone and wallet and threw them into the bushes. The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene. All three suspects were identified as being Black and young, perhaps teenagers."

WSP says there have been three such incidents reported since the first one happened, they are warning drivers to not engage the other driver if they suspect anything. They say to drive to a fire station, police station, or other secure area if someone bumps you that way, and call 911 immediately.