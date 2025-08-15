WSP Seeks Leads, Witnesses in Spokane Fatal Deputy Crash

The Washington State Patrol Friday, August 15th. released information to the public, looking for more leads in a fatal crash from last Saturday.

WSP looking for anyone who might have been near the crash area

Last Saturday, August 9th, around 7:40 am, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant Kenneth Salas was helping a truck driver move a large hay bale that had fallen off his truck, about ten miles west of Spokane. The drive was headed east toward the city.

The area was near the 4-Lakes exit. Sergeant Salas had parked his car at an angle, with lights fully deployed, to block the lane, while helping clear the hay, a motorcycle struck his patrol car and the Officer.

Both Salas and the rider were rushed to an area hosptial, but Salas died. Now the WSP is seeking to locate any witnesses or others who may have been in the area, might have dashcam footage, or saw the crash. They are also seeking to locate the origin from where the hay came from.

No word if any charges pending yet in the case, anyone with any possible information is urged to call the WSP.