WSP, Adams Deputies Finally Subdue Wild Dangerous Drivers

Not often do we hear about vehicle pursuits where the suspects switched seats behind the wheel.

Washington State Troopers, Adams County Deputies corral suspects

Thursday night, around 7:47 PM, the WSP requested assistance from the Adams County Sheriff's Office concerning the driver and passenger of a black 2008 Maxda CX-9.

WSP said the vehicle had been traveling on I-90 earlier and 911 calls indicated they were throwing items at other vehicles as they sped along at high speed. Not far from Ritvzille in Adams County, the car was spotted heading south on SR 395.

The pursuit continued for about 13 miles at high speed before the car turned off on to SR 21, then stopped for just a moment. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Alex Rivera Jr. of Spokane, got out and fled on foot. The passenger, 33-year-old Daniel Rivera of Sunnyside, got behind the wheel and sped off, but then pulled over and gave up to Officers.

Get our free mobile app

Both men were apprehended and are now facing a mixture of charges including Felony Attempting to Elude, Driving on a Suspended License, and Failure to Operate a Vehicle with An Interlock (DUI) Device. Both men are now in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville.

Officials did not say what the items were that they were allegedly throwing at other vehicles.