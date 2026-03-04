Even The Wall Street Journal Slams WA State’s Proposed ‘Millionaire’s’ Tax

The latest attempt to shoehorn an unconstitutional income tax onto WA state workers has now drawn nationwide attention, this time a scathing story from the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ Slams State Legislators for Being 'Tone Deaf' to Business, Citizens

As reported by Seattle Red (AM 770 KTTH Radio-Jason Rantz) the Journal says the attempt to pass a millionaire's tax goes against public pushback and even the state's own legal history.

Get our free mobile app

Since statehood, WA voters have decisively voted down income tax proposals 10 out of 11 tries. The only successful passage was nullified by the State Supreme Court in 1933. But that has not stopped the legislature, led by Gov. Inslee and now Ferguson from trying to violate the constitution and do it anyway. The Constitution prohibits income taxes.

WSJ Journal Says They Noticed the Pushback

The Journal referenced a letter sent to the Governor, which we reported about, from major AI and tech leaders and innovators saying such a tax would 'stall' AI development and push a lot of business out of state. And, they also noted the new business study indicating 44 percent of business owners are considering moving their own homes out of state.

The WSJ says continuing to push ahead with the tax indicates WA legislators (Democrats) have become even more tone-deaf to the state's needs and wishes of the people.

READ MORE: which states are the best/worst to do business in?

The National Federation of Independent Business reported back in 2024 the state has only a 59.2 percent survival rate for new businesses, which is 48th out of 50 in the US...and that was before this income tax was proposed this session.

Probabably not a good thing when nationally-leading financial and business experts start slamming your legislative policies and proposals.