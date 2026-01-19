Drunk Semi-Driver Plows WSDOT Snowplow On Its Top On I-90

Fortunately, the snowplow driver did not sustain serious injuries.

    Drunk semi driver hits snowplow on I-90

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports a snowplow was hit by a semi truck late Saturday night.

The driver was applying de-icer to the surface on I-90 heading eastbound near Kittitas when his truck was slammed by a semi truck and trailer. The impact caused the WSDOT truck to veer off the road into the median, where it rolled on its top.

The WSDOT drive was bruised and battered but not seriously hurt, he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The Washington State Patrol cited the semi driver for DUI and he was arrested. No other details about the semi driver released, the plow driver is expected to return to regular duty soon.

WSDOT reminds all drivers that plows have to travel at noticeably slower speeds when applying deicer or plowing, and do have all their lights activated.  Motorists are urged to exercise caution when they're near a plow.

