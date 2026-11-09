Apparently WA state has NOT been paying attention to the California high speed rail debacle?

WSDOT Seeks Public Input on High Speed Rail from Vancouver BC to Portland

The Washington State Department of Transportation is taking comments and input from citizens and others about a proposed high speed rail system that would connect Vancouver B C to Seattle and Portland.

It's being examined through the end of 2028 as a potential "solution" to the growing travel and populationi needs of the Puget Sound and other regions.

WSDOT Says Development Being Looked At

The Biden Administration in 2024 awarded a $49.7 million dollar study project to consider the idea, via the Federal Railroad Administration. WSDOT says the high-speed trains could carry between 1.3 aned 1.7 million passengers if the project is built.

However, while Seattle's light rail system is widely used, the cost overruns have been abundant. And, while the main 2 lines see heavy use, most of the others have light ridership compared to their cost.

The High Speed Rail Would Require more Track Being Laid

Known as the Cascadai High Speed Rail project, it would require new rail lines to be laid down, currently Amtrak trains share existing lines with freight trains. While the tracklaying would probably not rival what was needed in California, it could prove to be very expensive. The new track would be needed to accomodate the much higher speeds of these trains.

California's High Speed Rail is six plus years Overdue and Over Budget

Depending on the source, the 700-plus mile CA high speed rail project has ballooned to $93 BILLION over the original $23 billion projection, to finish it would cost (as of now) $123 billion dollars. The ballpark costs for the Cascadia project would range anywhere from $24 to $42 billion.

You can find out more, and even take the survey, they're not limiting it to just West siders. Click here and let them know your views.