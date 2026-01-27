The Washingon State Department of Transportation had a quick disposal of a giant boulder that over the weekend fell on on SR 155 near Grand Coulee.

About 15 miles south of Steamboat Rock State Park, the rock fell onto the road on Friday night. No issues or accidents were reported, then on Saturday, crews were able to dynamite the rock and it was hauled off.

The debris was removed and the highway resumed normal operations. No word from WSDOT as to what led to the rockslide.