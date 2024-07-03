The Washington State Department of Agriculture received a total of 337 applications.

WSDA awards food grants

The WSDA has announced $1.5 million will be distributed to a variety of applicants, to help strengthen food infrastructure, supply chains and availability of food in WA.

Get our free mobile app

According to the WSDA:

"Grants range from $7,000 to 75,000 and cover the cost of “post-harvest infrastructure.”

The purpose of the program, which began in 2019, is multi-faceted: (according to WSDA)

"WSDA is committed to strengthening Washington’s food system through the Focus on Food Initiative by: Supporting all aspects of growing, processing, and distributing food.

Helping our farmers and producers connect with markets for their products.

Ensuring the safety of Washington foods and assuring consumers that their food is safe.

Making sure that everyone in our state has access to good food."