Would-Be Truck Thief Busted Because They Can’t Drive Stick Shift

It's not every day that a would-be vehicle thief gets stymied by old-school technology.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department is reporting Monday that a suspect only identified as "Mr. Cook" was not able to complete his theft of a truck because he didn't know how to drive a stick shift.

Sunday night, Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Kennewick on West Arrowhead Ave, north of Lithia Motors on Canal and south of Highway 240.

Upon arrival, officers quickly located the truck a few blocks away on Yellowstone Ave, and Mr. Cook was still behind the wheel. He had not gotten very far because he couldn't keep the truck running. Turns out besides the multiple vehicle theft charges Mr. Cook is also facing mail theft charges and has an open case out of the Finley area for allegedly eluding Law Enforcement.

