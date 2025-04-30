Woof! CBP Finds $1.8M Worth of Liquid Meth in Dog Shampoo Bottles

Australia is dealing with its own battle over meth, an estimated 7.5 percent of its adult population has tried the drug at least once. That's 1.6 million people.

Customs and Border Patrol finds liquid meth in dog shampoo bottles

Earlier this month, April, US Customs and Border Patrol agents at LAX Airport discovered the contraband, bound from CA to Australia.

CBP Agents were conducting a routine examination of a box that was labeled "Assorted Dog Shampoo." Often agents will examine cargo or inspect (without tearing it completely apart) to see if the cargo has drugs or other illegal items.

The bottles looked suspicious because they didn't contain any brand names on them. When opened the containers held, total, 17 pounds of liquid meth, in Australia it had an estimated street value of $1.8 million dollars US.

Dog shampoo bottles full of liquid meth (CBP)

The 12 bottles were turned over to Homeland Security and other authorities, there was no word if any arrests were made related to the cargo.