Woman Steals WSDOT Traffic Control Truck, Slow-Speed Chase

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) they're still trying to figure out what compelled the woman to take the truck. It was one similar to the one pictured in our story.

Early-morning heist results in 20-minute slow chase

Around 4AM Wednesday morning along I-405, WSDOT crews were performing some road work, when one of their traffic control trucks, suddenly began to drive away.

The crews were working near the junction of I-405 and I-90, when the large truck, loaded with traffic cones, lights, and protective moveable barriers, began to lumber away. These trucks are not designed for high speeds, so it just lumbered along the freeway, and the pursuit was quickly joined by Washington State Patrol, Bellevue and Kirkland Police.

Due to the lack of speed, authorities were able to plan well ahead, and after the truck stopped,and then took off again, they were able to deploy spike strips. WSDOT officials say it apparently startled the woman behind the wheel, and she stopped and gave herself up.

No results were released if any toxicology tests were performed, but WSDOT says Officers are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved in the theft. Officials are focusing on how she was able to access the vehicle, and ways to prevent future similar incidents from happening.