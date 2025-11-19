Woman Stabs Grocery Store Worker Over Previous Dispute

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports a Bridgeport woman is in jail following a stabbing. Bridgeport is about 70 miles NE of Wenatchee.

The woman stabbed a grocery store worker last Saturday

The OCSO says 23-year-old Monica Mercado went into the San Marcos Market in Bridgeport around 10:42 AM and engaged in a verbal confrontation with a female worker. The incident escalated, and then Mercado pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the face several times before fleeing.

The worker, who did not suffer life-threatening injuries, was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in nearby Brewster. Mercado was pursued, SWAT and Deputies searched a home but did not find her. The search continued through the weekend.

However, three days later, Tuesday, she walked into the Sheriff's Office and surrendered to authorities. She is facing 1st. Degree Assault and Malicious Mischief charges.

The DCSO says the two knew each other, and previous disputes are what led up to the stabbing.