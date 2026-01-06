Adams County Woman Sought for Controlled Substance Homicide

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was responsible for another person's death last fall, due to a drug overdose.

Search is on for Ritzville-area woman

Last November 18th. 2025, the ACSO conducted what they said was a death investigation along with the Ritzville Police Department, at a location in the1600 block of Smitty’s Blvd in the city of Ritzville.

An autopsy later showed the person died from a drug overdose.

The subsequent investigation revealed probable cause to locate and arrest 35-year-old Brittney Marie Jones, for the charge of Controlled Substance Homicide. It's been on the WA law books since 1987, and has been enhanced significantly. If a person supplies drugs to another person, and they die, the supplier can be charged.

Now, officials are trying to locate Jones. Anyone with any news or information is urged to call the ACSO at (509) 659-1122. All leads can be confidential.