Pierce County Drug Suspect Stuffs Contraband Where? [VIDEO]

This video is courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Pierce County Investigators have now released bodycam footage of a drug suspect, who tried to fool Officers by hiding her contraband in a 'strange' place.

Last Thursday, around 3 PM, Pierce County Deputies spotted a car that had been reported stolen and gave chase. The driver refused to pull over, resulting in a pit manuever that disabled the car.

However the suspect refused to get out and follow Officers' commands and she appeared to be stuffing items in her waistband. Officers approached slowly, suspecting she might have a firearm.

After a 20-minute standoff, the woman finally gave up when a K-9 unit was brought in. During the apprehension and search, it was learned the woman had been stuffing her drugs in her private area.

The car was towed as evidence, related to the theft and the drugs, and the woman is now facing a long list of charges and is in the Pierce County jail.