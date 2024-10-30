Multiple sources are reporting about a Bellevue, WA woman who has, over the last few weeks, received 16 ballots in her apartment mailbox, all with different names, but all addressed to her specific unit number.

The woman says many of the names appeared to be Middle Eastern or Indian

Jami Vesaya moved into her two-bedroom apartment in Bellevue October 3rd. and shortly afteward, began to receive ballots...a lot of them.

On two separate occasions, she received 9 and 7 unopened ballots. Each had different names on them, but all were addressed to her specific unit number. She reported this to the USPS.

When KING-5 reached out to King County Election Officials, they suggested the ballots were not forwarded to the appropriate people because they'd moved and not left a forwarding address.

However, Vesaya pointed out that all of the ballots had different names, she thought they were for as many as four different households. She also added prior to her moving in on October 3rd, she was told that unit was empty since June, and she said if it's forwarding issue, why did she not also receive junk mail for these people whose names are on the ballot?

WA voting registration system leaves it open to potential fraud

President Clinton signed into law the Federal version of the Motor Voter program in 1993, it allowed states to automatically register voters when they get their first driver's license (provided they were 18) or when they renew it--unless they opted out in person at their DMV.

WA State formally adopted Motor Voter in 2018. It's original purpose was to boost voting participation which in the very late 1980's and early 90's had sagged to some its lowest levels in decades.

In theory, perhaps a reasonable idea. However, in WA state, the Secretary of State is prohibited (as are DMV workers) from asking a person when they get their license if they are a legal US citizen, and therefore eligible to vote. You don't have to have proof of citizenship in WA to get a driver's license, but the automatic registration happens anyway.

Therefore, there are potentially thousands, if not tens of thousands, of ineligible voters in our state. The only way a person can be taken off the voter rolls is afterward, a post-registration check of their status.

Unlike states like Texas, Virginia, and others, WA state has not undertaken any major effort to clean up voter rolls in recent memory.

Get our free mobile app

There have also been increasing reports in WA of people who are here on work visas, have a green card, or who are otherwise not eligible to vote, who've come forward and told voting authorities they received a ballot in the mail anyway.

According to multiple sources, there is not any easily accessible data or reports as to how many potential illegal voters there are in WA state.