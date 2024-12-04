Woman Killed in Car vs. Pedestrian Crash in Kennewick

Kennewick Police continue to investigate a fatal car vs. pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday evening.

A woman crossing the street was hit by a car

Around 7:14 PM Kennewick Officers responded to the area of West 10th Ave. and S. Irby Street about a report of a woman who had been hit.

Officers said multiple callers said the woman was hit, when Officers arrived, the victim, who's name has not yet been released, was unresponsive. EMS workers performed life-saving procedures on the woman, and transported her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, however, later in the evening she died.

KPD says the driver pulled into a nearby street, and contacted Dispatch about what happened. As part of the investigation, the vehicle was impounded via warrant.

No other details have been released, however, it is possible the victim was not wearing light clothing as KPD released the following statement:

"The Kennewick Police Department would like to stress the importance of remaining vigilant while driving a vehicle, especially during hours of darkness. For all pedestrians, please utilize crosswalks and consider wearing light-colored or reflective clothing if you are near/crossing a roadway."

It is not known if the woman was crossing in a crosswalk or in the middle of the road.