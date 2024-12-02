Woman Jailed After Disrupting Prosser Tree Lighting, Kicking Cops

A woman is in the Benton County jail after she disrupted the Prosser Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday, November 29th.

The woman was chasing cars, and then tried to attack Police

People who called 911 said the woman was chasing cars, standing in traffic, and then when Prosser Police arrived, she tried to kick them.

She was in the area of the Prosser Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony that took place last Friday evening.

She was removed from the scene before the actual lighting took place. Reports indicate she attempted to kick and struggle with Officers who took her into custody.

She is facing 3rd Degree Assault and possibly other charges. PPD did not release her name, but the Yakima Herald Newspaper reports a 45-year-old woman named Erica Yolanda Alvarez, 46, was booked into the jail at 5:41 PM on the suspected assault charges.