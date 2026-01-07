Pedestrian vs. School Bus Crash Kills Woman in North Spokane
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the woman died at an area hospital.
Woman hit by school bus
SCSO Deputies and EMS were called to the intersection of W. Hastings Road and W. Bellwood Drive, in North Spokane, next to Mead High School.
Officials said a woman was crossing West Hastings Road, south to north in the crosswalk when she was struck by a Mead School District bus.
The woman was rushed to an area hospital, but died from her injuries. The Spokane County Medical Examiner has not yet released the name of the victim, at this time SCSO says speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.
The investigation continues.
