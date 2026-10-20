2nd Degree Murder Charges are pending in the case.

Early Morning Yakima Shooting Kills Man

Around 1:27 AM Yakima Police responded to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Richey Road.

Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old male inside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Depite Police and EMS emergency efforts, he died at the scene.

33-Year-Old Woman Arrested

Police said a woman at the home was arrested and was booked into the Yakima County Jail on the 2nd Degree Murder Charge. Police said there are no other suspects in the case, and the YPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

No other details were released yet by Yakima Police. Anyone who may have any kind of information related to the incident is urged to call Yakima Police at (509) 576-6791.