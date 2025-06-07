Woman Found Chained to Post Near Buried Murder Victim North of Spokane

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shocking murder and other discoveries.

A woman was found chained to a post and a man buried nearby

Around 8:33 PM Thursday evening, PCSO Deputies responded to a report from Spokane County about a woman chained to a post and unable to leave, and a deceased man buried nearby.

Deputies who responded to the property on Fertile Valley Road were met by a man at the end of the driveway, who led them to where the woman was. Two men and a woman who lived on the property were detained.

The WA State Patrol Forensics Team searched and canvassed the area, and said an adult male was found buried nearby.

48-year-old John L. Rosen of Newport was arrested for 1st. Degree and 2nd. Degree Murder, also rape and kidnapping charges as well as unlawful imprisonment. 28-year-old Shawna L. McGlothen of Deer Park was arrested for false or misleading statements to a public servant.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family. The 2nd male on the property was questioned and released, the PCSO says it appears all suspects are in custody. The investigation into why the woman was chained at the property and what led to the death of the man continues.

