Body of 82-Year-Old Woman Pulled from Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says foul play is not part of a drowning in Moses Lake.

Woman's body pulled from lake Friday

The GCSO was called to investigate a body that was found floating in the lake, not far from the community boat launch, in the 7000 block of Dune Road SE.

Authorities didn't say when the body was reported, but it was recovered around 3:55 PM Friday.

The victim has been identified, she is 82-year-old Lalitha Sanathanan of Moses Lake. Authorities said she likely fell off her pontoon boat, which was recovered later along the shoreline.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, her relatives have been notified.