Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco

The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis.

A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening.

Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe is a homicide, in which a 28-year-old woman has died from injuries.

Around 7:30 AM officers were called to the area, which is right by the Shopping Spot store on 28th Ave. They found a woman who was not breathing and appeared to have significant injuries consistent with having been assaulted.

Pasco Officers immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures until EMS could arrive. They were able to resuscitate her, then she was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. However, around 6:30 PM Sunday evening, the woman died as a result of her injuries, according to Pasco Police.

Pasco officers continued to work and canvas the area immediately after she was transported, they now say it is a homicide investigation.

The area where the woman was found is often the subject of police activity and is a well-frequented area by transient individuals.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.