Woman, 3-Year-Old Hurt in Rear-End Crash Near Ephrata

EMS works on child from crash (GCSO)

This image, from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, shows a GCSO Battalion Chief holding the three-year-old, while Grant County EMS helps treat her injuries prior to her being airlifted to a Wenatchee hospital.

Around 7:30 AM Thursday, Amber Arechiga was driving north on a rural county road, Dodson Road, about 11 miles south of Ephrata, when she collided with the rear of a service truck that was stopped to make a left turn onto another road.

She and her three-year-old daughter sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, Arechiga was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake, her daughter was airlifted by helicopter to Confluence Health Central Campus in Wenatchee. No updates on their conditions have been available.

The driver of the service truck, 23-year-old Tyson Seidensticker of Cashmere, did not sustain any injuries.

