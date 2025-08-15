Orchard Wind Machine Radiator Thief Busted in Yakima County

An orchard wind machine is a tall pole-looking structure, like a flagpole with a two or three-bladed propeller top on it. They're used to 'mix' warmer air and keep it circulating to prevent fruit and crops in orchards from freezing.

Man arrested in orchard wind machine thefts

We've heard of the numerous waves of Eastern WA catalytic converter theft, and copper wire being stolen from center pivot irrigation systems over the years, for recycling purposes. But this suspect perpetrated crimes we've not heard of before. (this is image courtesy of Bennetts Tractor website).

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the man pictured in this image has been arrested in connection with multiple thefts. Between May and the beginning of August, the suspect is accused of stealing radiators from these wind machines, and attempting to recycle them.

The radiators cool the motors which power the units and turn the blades.

The YCSO Pro Act Team was able to identify him, and he was taken into custody. Now, he's facing at least six counts of 2nd Degree Theft, one count of 3rd Degree as well as multiple counts of possession of stolen property. It's believed he tried to recycle the radiators for money.

The YCSO says the suspect, whose name was not yet released, caused significant damage in his attempts to remove the radiators. The total cost of the stolen parts and damage to the wind machines is in excess of $50K, according to the YCSO.