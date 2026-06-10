Another zoom meeting will be held for citizens to find out the latest on the opposition to the Horse Heaven Hills wind farm.

The Meeting will be June 25th from 7-8PM

TC Cares is the leading group of citizens who have, since day one, fought against the massive wind farm that would run from near Finley all the way past Benton City, on the spine of the scenic Horse Heaven Hills.

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Scout Energy of Colorado is a company that has strong international ties, a lot of foreign money, and is not entirely vested in the best interests of the Mid Columbia.

The Dangerous and Controversial Project has Lots of Opposition

TC Cares, along with other citizens, Officials from Benton County, and even the Yakama Indian Nation, are pushing back on the massive project. The issues raised range from environmental (numerous animal and bird species compromised) to Indian burial grounds, and even limiting or cutting off aerial firefighting due to height of the proposed turbines.

Aviation experts have testified the chain of turbines would compromise aerial efforts to fight wildfires--such as the 1,700 acre Badger Canyon blaze that burned over Memorial Weekend.

The next zoom meeting updating the lawsuit and other important information will be June 25th. For more details and to get the next Zoom meeting address, click here.