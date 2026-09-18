Kennewick Police had been called to Winco Foods on Clearwater Ave. on Saturday September 5th. about a disturbance.

Now, 2 Suspects Located and Arrested

At the scene Kennewick Police had developed evidence to file charges against a pair of suspects, and a 17-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. He was charged with 1st. Degree Robbery and 1st. Degree Unlawful Firearms Possession.

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During the course of the investigation, more evidence was uncovered.

Now 2 More Suspects in Jail

Kennewick Police and Tri City Regional SWAT went to a residence in the 2200 West Grand Ronde Ave. and according to KPD, arrested the two suspects:

- "Damian Ramos,18 - for Robbery 1st Degree RCW 9A.56.200

- Christian Camacho-Ramos, 20 - Robbery 1st Degree RCW 9A.56.200"

Additionally, a third suspect, 22-year-old Rubi Vidal, was at the location and was arrested for violation of a protection order. The investigation continues.