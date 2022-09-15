Winco Parking Lot Chase Shooter Arrested in Oregon

The suspect accused of shooting at a truck that was chasing them, in Kennewick back in August has been arrested.

Suspect located, arrested in Stanfield, OR

On August 12th, around 1:30 PM Kennewick Police were called to the parking lot at Winco Foods in the 4600 block of West Clearwater.

According to witnesses as well as being captured on surveillance cameras, a white pickup truck chased a small white sedan around the lot, speeding in front of the main entrance to the store.

They both narrowly missed hitting several shoppers, then witnesses saw a gun displayed from one of the back windows of the sedan, and shots were fired. There were no reports of any persons, vehicles, or buildings being hit by the bullets, why the truck was chasing the sedan still is not known.

Now, the shooter is in custody

Kennewick Police released information from Detective Sergeant Remie Rees indicating a 20-year-old man has been arrested as being the shooter. 20-year-old Diego Ibarra was taken into custody via a joint effort with Kennewick and Stanfield, OR police.

According to the KPD statement:

"Ibarra was arrested and booked into the Umatilla County Jail on an extraditable warrant for Drive-by Shooting and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree."

Kennewick Police said the investigation involved Detectives, Patrol Officers as well as some information from citizens. We hope to learn what lead to the altercation, no word about what role the driver of the truck played in this incident.

The security video part of the chase is below.

