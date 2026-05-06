The growth of Winco Foods in the Northwest has been steady. Some remember the old Waremart on Clearwater Ave. which was where Walker's Furniture is now, then it became a Winco. It was store number two overall for the Boise-based chain.

Now, Walla Walla is Geting a Winco by This Fall

A number of years now after Winco opened their 'new' Clearwater Ave. location in Kennewick, a new store is coming to Walla Walla.

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Winco, which was founded as Waremart in the late 1960's, changed their name to avoid confusion with K-Mart, Walmart and other 'mart'-titled stores.

Building Permits Were Issued in February

The 81,000-square foot Walla Walla facility will have a pizza department, bakery, deli, sushi and many other offerings.

It will be located, and construction has begun, at 2370 SE Myra Way. No firm timetable has been set, but it's expected to be operational by this coming fall.

Like a number of other Winco locations, the storefront will have some extra space for satellite businesses (smaller) to locate to.

Overall, Winco operates at least 145 stores, mostly in WA, OR, CA, Idaho, but some are in the lower Midwest and Southwest.