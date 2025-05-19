Will Tri-City Area Rite Aid Stores Transition to CVS? Find Out, Here

Due to a deal with CVS, as well as other retailers, many Rite Aid locations will remain open, but just rebrand.

Rite Aid stores in WA, OR and Idaho could remain

According to information released by CVS, many stores in WA, OR and Idaho will be purchased, pending bankruptcy and other approvals, and will rebrand under the CVS name.

There are five Rite Aid's in the Tri-Cities area, including the only 24-hour pharmacy at their Highway 395 and Ely location. According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, this will include the famous Bartell stores in Western WA. Rite Aid has also established what's called transitional agreements with Walgreens, Albertsons, and Kroger for many pharmacy services.

This, said officials, will allow customers to continue to receive their prescriptions without interruptions, as they information will be moved to the other stores.

The exact number of Pacific Northwest stores that will transition to CVS has not been released, Rite Aid has already announced at least 11 smaller-market locations in OR and WA will close soon.

The CVS takeover is still pending all required approvals. Rite Aid announced in May it was closing its stores after filing for its second bankruptcy in just over 3 years. A source at the Kennewick Ely Rite Aid said they were "not closing" but did not offer any other details.

