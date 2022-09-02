Will OSPI Ask Legislature for Free Meals for All K-12 Students?

Information released by the WA State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) seems to indicate a big announcement coming.

   September 8th OSPI Reykdal to have a press conference

The event will take place at 8:30 AM on September 8th and will be carried on TVW, which is the 'C-Span' of Washington state. According to information released by Reykdal's office:

"Superintendent Reykdal will describe his proposal to the Legislature to ensure all of Washington’s K–12 students have access to meals at school at no cost to the student or family."

This briefing will focus on Superintendent Reykdal’s proposal to ensure all of Washington’s students have access to meals at school at no cost to the student or family."

No other details have been released, including what the potential cost will be. We will pass along more information as it becomes available. Currently, quite a few WA school districts offer this feature, but many have returned to the pre-COVID financial screening policy for eligibility for free or reduced meals.

