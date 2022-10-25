Will Independent Voters Decide Smiley-Murray Senate Race?

Polls are not a catch-all indicator of how political elections will turn out. But, they can offer some insight as to trends.

Seattle Time Poll shows Senate challenger Smiley leading with independents

At first glance, a Seattle Times poll might be viewed as skewed, considering the stance the paper takes, and has taken on politics over the years.

The paper has been not-so-subtle in its approach to Democratic or liberal candidates and policies, as opposed to those from the GOP. For example, the paper demanded Senate challenger Tiffany Smiley remove or blur a headline utilized in one of her campaign ads so "Seattle Times" cannot be seen. But they have allowed Senator Murray to utilize such images in her ads throughout several campaigns.

In 2016 a Murray ad showing a Times headline was used in one of her ads, to show reported bi-partisanship ability on her part. The Times didn't say a word.

Now, a Seattle Times commissioned poll, published in an article on October 21st, shows Smiley has a commanding lead with independent voters. While the poll claims Murray is 8 points ahead, Smiley has gained at least ten points since July.

It's no secret that Murray's Democrat base will vote for her, as will the special interest groups she champions, including abortion groups. Same for the GOP. Murray will be lucky to get votes on the East side of the state, or some of the 'red' enclaves in Western WA.

But it's increasingly likely that independent voters could possibly affect this outcome. Increasing numbers of voters across the country, not just in WA State, are declaring themselves as 'non-partisan' or independent. They choose to decide on candidates based on their stance on important issues as opposed to straight party loyalty.

The Times poll shows, according to the Times:

"Smiley has also taken a 50% to 34% lead among voters who identify as independent. The July poll found a dead heat among independents, with 38% for each candidate."