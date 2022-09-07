Will Bed, Bath and Beyond Closures Hit Tri-Cities?

Bed Bath and Beyond Kennewick (Google street view) Bed Bath and Beyond Kennewick (Google street view) loading...

The list began to be formed in 2020, and Bed Bath and Beyond planned to close underperforming stores. Now, the latest list is out. Reports indicate by the end of the year, they are expected to close 150 stores.

Union Gap store will close, what others in WA?

According to information released by CNBC business, the store closures included 4 in Washington state. They included Seattle, Longview, East Wenatchee, and the closest to us, Union Gap. Other sources also confirm the 4 WA state stores.

The Union Gap store was located at 1740 East Washington Street.

According to CNBC:

"When Bed Bath reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday, the home goods retailer said it has closed roughly 170 locations thus far and is still on track to hit 200 by year-end."

New York has the most closures with 7, followed by CA with 5 stores shutting down. The CNBC data shows a map with at least 37 of the closures that have already happened.

Sales for home and bath goods have slowed at the retailer of late, according to CNBC the company stock is down 24.5 percent over the last 12 months. CNBC also reports the company said it's lost hundreds of millions of dollars in business because of desired items that were out of stock.

Information about other stores that could potentially close has not been released.

Specific financial details for each of the closing stores were not released. The complete list of 150 stores is still being finalized. A search of multiple online business magazines and sources did not reveal any closures in our area aside from the four already done in WA.

Many other cities are waiting to see if their store is on the closing list.