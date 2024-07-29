Wildfires Have Scorched Just Over 1 Million Acres in Oregon

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

according to data, 2024 could wind up as the worst fire season in Oregon history.

As of Sunday, just over 1 million acres burned

In 2020, slightly over 1 million acres were also consumed by wildfires, so far this year officials have not said if current blazes have surpassed that.

According to data reported by Heather Roberts, the following is the most recent activity in Oregon:

"The Durkee Fire remains the largest, at nearly 289-thousand acres in eastern Oregon … it’s 49-percent contained.

In Umatilla County, the Battle Mountain Complex has grown to more than 162-thousand acres and is just 7-percent contained. It consists of the North Fork Owens and Monkey Creek Fires … which merged with the Snake and Boneyard fires.

And, north of Burns, the Falls Fire continues to grow slowly. It’s just under 141-thousand acres and 57-percent contained. "

Authorities continue to add resources in an effort to get these fires under control.