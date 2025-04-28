Wild Spokane Chase Ends With Stolen Vehicle Crash

A Saturday morning pursuit crossed much of the Spokane Valley before the suspect finally crashed.

The suspect kept driving on rims until he lost control.

Around 8:40 AM Spokane County Deputies got a license plate alert about a stolen car near Sprague and Sullivan Road. Deputies were using the ALPR sensors, that scan oncoming plates and send an alarm if the vehicle has been reported stolen.

Deputies spotted the 1995 Acura Integra, which had been partially spray-painted gray, and began to pursue. After the driver began traveling in the center lane, he turned off onto another road, and due to traffic the Deputy curtailed the pursuit, but kept following at a longer distance.

The vehicle was spotted again near University Road, and after spike strips were deployed the passenger side tires were punctured. But, the suspect kept driving on the wheels, sending sparks flying. Finally, as he turned off onto Dishman Mica Road northeast of Spokane, the suspect lost control and crashed.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jacob M. Parman-Todd, jumped out and attempted to flee, but Officers pointed Tasers at him and he finally surrendered. He's now facing a slew of charges following his discharge from an area hospital. Parman-Todd claimed he'd ingested a significant amount of drugs prior to taking the car.

The investigation continues.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)