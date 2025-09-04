You’re More Likely to Be Eaten by a Shark Than Win Powerball

Just how lucky are you, anyway? When it comes to Powerball, most of us are not.

Stunning odds of other bizarre events happening to you

They recently crunched the stats, in an attempt to show just how 'challenging' the odds could be to win the Powerball Lottery (the big one).

The current jackpot this week climbed to $1.3 billion dollars, which they say is the fifth-highest in the lottery's history.

What are the odds of winning Powerball? 1 in 292,201,338...that's 292 million plus. By comparison, you have a better chance of these events happening in your lifetime (by way of Bookies.com):

"Struck by lightning twice: 1 in 19 million

Becoming President (US): 1 in 32.6 million

Eaten by a shark: 1 in 264 million"

They also broke down what the cost would be to play every possible ticket configuration (numbers) and how much you actually get after taxes.

That doesn't stop people from wanting to play, for a chance at the Brass Ring. But when your odds are better to be hit by lightning TWICE or eaten by a shark, you realize perhaps the lottery is not a reliable retirement plan. But, even if someone only hits enough numbers to win a lower prize, it is still often worth it.

