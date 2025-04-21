WIAA Adds Girls Flag Football as Varsity Sport in WA

The real momentum began in early 2024, and now the WIAA (WA State Interscholastic Activities Association) has officially voted to make flag football a varsity sport for girls.

WIAA says teams may begin competition August 1st of 2025.

The WIAA vote came on April 21st. it had previously been voted on in 2023, but failed to pass.

Much of the momentum has been on the west side of the state. There's already intramural or HS club teams playing in Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Northshore, Auburn, Renton, Puyallup, Federal Way, Highline, and Kent.

Now schools may choose to establish an official program. The Seahawks have been heavily involved in supporting these club teams, and the NFL has had a growing flag football program for several years as part of its Play-60 program.

The WIAA has not officially released the specific rules and criteria for the sport, but other states, high schools, and the NFL-supported programs utilize what's called 7 on 7.

7-7 is a long-used drill using receivers, running backs and the quarterback, without linemen. Sometimes it's been known as "skelly," short for skeleton football--without the lines. The emphasis is on passing and offense. So in the WIAA, nobody will be playing guard, tackle, defensive tackle or end, linebacker, or any other interior position.

The WIAA expects to have rules, leagues, and state playoff information out soon.

