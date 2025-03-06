Why is Gov. Ferguson Delaying Electric-Hybrid Ferry Conversions?

Under former Governor Inslee, WA state pushed through a number of programs designed to modernize and electrify the state's ferry fleet, which is overseen by the Department of Transportation. The fleet is aging rapidly, and struggling to meet transportation demands.

Electrification programs will be paused

Because building new ferries is very expensive, WA state is turning its existing models into hybrids, with electric and diesel motors.

One ferry, the Wenatchee, is set to rejoin the fleet soon, having been converted. Two more were slated to do so, but Gov. Ferguson is pausing the process.

It is a time-consuming process, and Ferguson says the state needs as many as possible to accommodate the expected travelers who will be coming to the World Cup Soccer games slated to be played in Seattle between June 26th and July 6th of 2026.

Seattle was awarded some early 'bracket' games in the massive tournament, which will culminate with the championships in New York.

Ferguson said the two ferries will allow the state, for the first time since 2019, to have 18 units of varying sizes available to serve what is the largest ferry system in the US.

WA state is also trying to find ways to set up the purchase of another five ferries to replace many of the aging models that are so old, some of them have to have replacement parts manufactured in Puget Sound shipyards because the parts are no longer available.