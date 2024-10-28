Why Don’t Area Trash Companies Recycle Glass Anymore?

If you live in the Tri-Cities area, chances are you are served by Waste Management, Basin Disposal, or in Richland, the city handles their own garbage pickup.

Got a flyer in the mail reminding us what's recyclable and what's not

Waste Management sent out flyers this week, reminding citizens what's acceptable to recycle curbside, but it doesn't include glass.

There were instructions on what to leave in the blue tub, when to put it out, etc. But glass is not accepted. By glass, we're referring to bottles and containers used for food and other related products--not windows.

Not that a lot of groceries or other products use glass anymore, but there are still many that do. We wondered why, especially since recycling and environmental programs continue to ramp up.

Glass is not accepted due to contamination issues

You can still drop off glass at certain recycle stations operated by Clayton Ward in Richland, and Basin Disposal, these are drop-off sites. But curbside? Nope.

Waste Management serves 52 cities and municipalities in WA, including Kennewick, Spokane, and others. Their explanation is, glass contains too many food or bacterial contaminants that can affect other recyclable materials that are collected. Broken glass can also cause hazards for workers, it's heavy, and expensive to recycle.

Many experts say glass can contaminate cardboard and other recyclables, making them less valuable as well.

Many waste companies don't bother with it, leaving the recycling to more specific operations that can process large amounts of glass.

Some recycling companies say unfavorable economics just make it too expensive to recycle. But, if you utilize a lot of it in your household, you can still drop it off at the previously mentioned locations in the Tri-Cities.