Why Did Kennewick Man Set Fire to His Own Car?

A Kennewick man is facing arson charges.

The man accused of setting his own car one fire

Late Saturday night, Kennewick Police were called to the Columbia Park East Boat Launch area about a car fire, around 11:30 PM.

When they arrived, they found this sedan engulfed in flames. A man, identified as Andrew S. Roderick, was located by Police. He admitted he was the owner, and was the one who called in the fire.

After a brief investigation, Officers determined Roderick was the one who doused his car in gas and set it on fire with a lighter. He's now facing a charge of 2nd Degree Arson. No reason was given by the suspect why he did it.

