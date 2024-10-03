Why Can’t Doctors, Nurses Cross State Line to Work in Oregon?

According to some legislators and medical experts, Oregon is one the most hard-hit states when it comes to shortages of doctors, nurses and other medical workers. But, unlike many, OR won't allow outside professionals to work there. COVID made the issue even worse.

OR doesn't participate in licensing agreements

At least one Oregon House Rep is questioning why, during a shortage of medical workers, the state isn't eager to pursue licensing agreements with-for example-WA, or CA, or Idaho or other states.

According to WWeek.com, OR is one of a handful of states who's refused to join "interstate licensing compacts."

Oregon is referred to at times as a medical "desert," where especially in rural areas, medical help is hard to find. GOP Rep. Ed Diehl (Salem) is frustrated, according to WWeek:

“We want to make it easy for good quality people to come to our state and start serving patients and clients on Day 1, and that’s what the compacts allow us to do.”

He is a hospital board member, and has seen other states enter into these compacts that allow out-of-state workers to become licensed to work in neighboring states, they can travel back and forth. Some can work in multiple states. But not Oregon.

Some Democratic legislators and officials from Oregon nurses unions claim they fear inadequate quality care from out-of-state providers. They claim they've looked at the idea for years. However, Rep. Diehl believes the state licensing boards fear they would lose total control over doctors and nurses.

Other proponents of the licensing compacts claim Oregon's nurse and medical unions don't want 'competition' coming in from other states

When you read the reasons why Oregon officials have not seriously pursued this idea, you can come away with the idea this is more about a turf war, or having total control as opposed to pursuing legitimate methods of helping increase healthcare providers in the state.