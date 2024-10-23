Who’s Spiking Forest Roads in Southern Oregon? Search Continues

The US Forest Service and other Federal authorities are trying to find the suspect(s) in a rash of road spiking in south-central Oregon.

Forest Service roads are being spiked

Officials say recently, the Forest Service says numerous roads in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are being spiked. Years ago, we used to hear about tree-spiking by environmental groups, where eco-terrorists drove railroad or other spikes into trees. When they were logged, the chainsaws would hit the spikes, with sometimes harmful results.

Road spiking consists of long flat planks of wood, with dozens of long nails, screws or other sharp objects driven through them. They're placed across these dirt roads, sometimes covered with leaves and debris, making them harder to detect.

According to KOIN-TV in Oregon:

“We are saddened to report that someone has been ‘spiking’ Forest Service roads in the Taylor Creek and Shan Creek areas,” the U.S. Forest Service said. “Hunting and mining interests have reported spikes and wires across roads and trails in the area.”

Obviously, it's illegal, and Federal officials stress any suspects who are caught will face stiff penalties. It's not yet known if this is an environmental protest.