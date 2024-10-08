Who’s Really Responsible for FEMA Disaster Crisis? Find Out

If you read many of the headlines, you are led to believe FEMA disaster relief money was 'reallocated' to transport and otherwise care for illegal aliens in the US. That's not the whole or real story.

FEMA's role was actually modified in 2023

According to a deep dive by JustTheNews, both parties actually have a role in this.

The real story? Both Republican and Democratic legislators signed off to fund a new role created for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to JustTheNews, FEMA, which is under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, had new duties transferred to it during the last budget crisis of 2022-23:

"A Democrat-run Congress that year later created the Shelter and Services Program (SSP) was to replace a similar program formerly run by DHS, which was directed to transfer $800 million of its appropriations in 2023 to the emergency management department. Though FEMA is a subagency of DHS, it represented a transfer of the core responsibility for illegal and legal immigrant support to the agency dedicated to disaster relief."

Following the startup of the program:

"By 2024, the program was well established at the agency when Republicans and Democrats alike voted to fund it to the tune of $650 million with the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024—a minibus bill passed by the House and Senate in March, both with significant Republican support, and sent to President Joe Biden’s desk."

Now, with the recent devastating hurricanes and disaster, FEMA finds itself being pulled in two directions: one, having to tend to illegals, and two, having to respond to disasters. A group of GOP Senators who opposed the new role and funding for FEMA said this in a letter to the Biden Administration in the last week:

“FEMA’s mission is ‘helping people before, during, and after disasters,’ not helping DHS clean up the impact of your Administration’s reckless border policies."

There have been conflicting reports about FEMA not having enough money to care for these weather disaster victims, however, they posted a website to answer these allegations.

Regardless of the money issues, it appears FEMA has had difficulty fulfilling both of these roles at the same time logistically.